Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $50,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brady by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Brady by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 618,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.