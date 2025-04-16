Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $51,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

