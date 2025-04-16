Invesco Ltd. Purchases 139,384 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $54,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

