Invesco Ltd. Sells 220,969 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $55,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

LAMR opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

