Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 2,789 call options.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.53.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

