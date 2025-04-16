IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.97. 3,821,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,697,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Get IonQ alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IonQ news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in IonQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 50.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.50.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.