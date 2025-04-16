Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 3,959,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,785,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 1,496,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

