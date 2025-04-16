iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,533,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,463,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.