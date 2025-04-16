ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

