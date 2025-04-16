Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

IVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.73. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.79 and a 52 week high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

