Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $187.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

JAZZ stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

