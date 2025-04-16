JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

CHWY stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,720. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,303 shares of company stock worth $20,902,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $79,050,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

