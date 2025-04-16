Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $8.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,465.04. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,225. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

JOBY opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

