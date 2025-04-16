JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Terex Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TEX opened at $34.54 on Monday. Terex has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

