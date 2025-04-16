JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $597.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $737.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 156.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.