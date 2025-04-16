JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $389.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $389.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $255.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.03. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.