JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $17.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $15.92 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

