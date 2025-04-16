JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 70,327 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 409.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 149.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

