Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $879.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

