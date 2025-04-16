KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

