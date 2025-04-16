KeyCorp Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Sector Weight”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,829,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,074,372,000 after buying an additional 55,935,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

