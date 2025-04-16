Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18974750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGC. Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,697,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after buying an additional 1,398,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

