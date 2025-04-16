Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.