Lightspeed Commerce’s (LSPD) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.03.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 829,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

