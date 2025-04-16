Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

