Matador Resources (MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $980.87 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

