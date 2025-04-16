Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

