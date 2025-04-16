MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

