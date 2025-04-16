Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Millrose Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

In related news, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum purchased 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Millrose Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.