Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shopify by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

