Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 4,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

