Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) & Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) Critical Survey

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Modine Manufacturing and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $146.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.94%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Sense Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.54 billion 1.59 $161.50 million $2.98 25.78 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 6.31% 24.25% 10.66% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Sense Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Sense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.