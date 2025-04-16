Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,267,000 after buying an additional 3,004,391 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,801,000 after buying an additional 2,480,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,575,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

