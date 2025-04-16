Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 943.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 51,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

