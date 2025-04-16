Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nabors Industries and Solar Integrated Roofing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 6 1 0 2.14 Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $71.17, suggesting a potential upside of 149.12%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.09 -$176.08 million ($22.36) -1.28 Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00

This table compares Nabors Industries and Solar Integrated Roofing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solar Integrated Roofing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Solar Integrated Roofing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -5.93% -32.96% -3.43% Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

