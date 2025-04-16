National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSA opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

