Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,337.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,245.60. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,477 shares of company stock valued at $182,042. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 221,575 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 4,798.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 111,992 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

