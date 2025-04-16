NB Bancorp (NBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. The trade was a 3.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,589.75. This represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $803,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

