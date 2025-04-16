NB Bancorp (NBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
About NB Bancorp
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NB Bancorp
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.