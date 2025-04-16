Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,903.78. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after buying an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

