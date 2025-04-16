New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

