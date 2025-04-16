NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.