Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,282,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 11.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $581.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.