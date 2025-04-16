Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFBK opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

