Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $91.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,827.62. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

