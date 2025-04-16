Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Nucor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

