Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $152.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

