Owens Corning (OC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Owens Corning has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.58.

Get Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.