Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.04.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

