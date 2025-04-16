PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $17.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.31 million, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.62. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 328,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

