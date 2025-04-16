PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.31 million, a PE ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian bought 34,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 388.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

